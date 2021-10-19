LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Haunt 4 Heroes

By Jonathan Skinner
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County veteran’s shelter is raising money for vets in some truly “frightful” ways, hosting a haunted house every Friday and Saturday in October.

It’s called Haunt 4 Heroes and the funds benefit the Three Hots and a Cot veteran’s shelter. Organizers said they wanted to be creative with their fundraiser this year and decided to put the haunted house together. It took six almost months to build.

“Well, it’s the Halloween season, and during the Halloween season, everyone expects to be scared. So this is a place to come and get scared, and for a good cause,” Rich Cislak, CFO and co-founder, said.

They’re just hoping the community will come out to support our community’s former service members.

“We have about 18 veterans here in this particular facility, we have another facility that houses about six. This is all volunteer-based, so all the proceeds from this go to our veterans and help them get back on their feet,” program director, Darlene Coyne said.

Next week for Halloween weekend they’ll be open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from dusk till 11:00 pm. The shelter and haunted house are located at 2124 Old Springville Rd, in Center Point.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Kei’lan Allen shot and killed in Tuscaloosa.
UPDATE: 3 arrested following deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon on Valley...
UPDATE: 18-year-old shot and killed in Fairfield
Vol fans react to chaotic ending of Saturday night’s game
SEC Commission fines University of Tennessee following game day behavior
46-year-old Charlotte Simpson
Tuscaloosa County woman charged in death of infant grandchild

Latest News

Man dies in Birmingham house fire
Person killed in Birmingham house fire
Woman's push for answers to neglect in B'ham neighborhood
‘It looked like a jungle’: Birmingham lot cleared one year after approved for work, neighbors want to know why
Service to inter 6 unclaimed Veterans and an eligible spouse at Alabama National Cemetery
Service to inter 6 unclaimed Veterans and an eligible spouse at Alabama National Cemetery
Plane crash in Waller County outside Houston.
Report: 21 survive plane crash outside Houston