BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County veteran’s shelter is raising money for vets in some truly “frightful” ways, hosting a haunted house every Friday and Saturday in October.

It’s called Haunt 4 Heroes and the funds benefit the Three Hots and a Cot veteran’s shelter. Organizers said they wanted to be creative with their fundraiser this year and decided to put the haunted house together. It took six almost months to build.

“Well, it’s the Halloween season, and during the Halloween season, everyone expects to be scared. So this is a place to come and get scared, and for a good cause,” Rich Cislak, CFO and co-founder, said.

They’re just hoping the community will come out to support our community’s former service members.

“We have about 18 veterans here in this particular facility, we have another facility that houses about six. This is all volunteer-based, so all the proceeds from this go to our veterans and help them get back on their feet,” program director, Darlene Coyne said.

Next week for Halloween weekend they’ll be open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from dusk till 11:00 pm. The shelter and haunted house are located at 2124 Old Springville Rd, in Center Point.

