LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Grandmother of 13-year-old killed in Tuscaloosa drive-by shooting speaks up for her grandson

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, we heard from a loved one of the teenager who was shot and killed in Tuscaloosa Friday night.

Kei’lan Allen died in his home from gunfire meant to harm someone else.

Monday afternoon, we spoke with Georgia Black. She is Allen’s grandmother. She and their family are heartbroken over his death.

She remembered him fondly as a happy, well-mannered little boy who loved to read.

Investigators say he was shot and killed inside his home on Washington Square in Tuscaloosa during a drive by when people fired several shots into the family’s home from a car. Authorities said someone else there was the intended target.

Black has tried to focus on the good things about her grandson.

“Kei’lan wasn’t a street person. He didn’t know nothing about the street. He’s going to be remembered as a good-hearted child that was very mannered, very decent, very kind, very respectful,” Black said.

Allen’s family is happy three people have been charged in connection with his fatal shooting, but their grief is just beginning.

The state has still not turned his remains over to the family and funeral arrangements are still being planned. We’ll let you know when those arrangements have been finalized.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in motorcycle accident on I-59
13-year-old Kei’lan Allen shot and killed in Tuscaloosa.
UPDATE: 3 arrested following deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
Alabama defeats Mississippi State, 49-9
Alabama moves up a spot in USA TODAY Coaches poll
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

Latest News

SSCC partners with juvenile detention center
Shelton State Community College men’s basketball team mentors kids in juvenile detention
13-year-old boy shot and killed in Tuscaloosa.
Tuscaloosa City Schools reacts to killing of middle school student during drive-by shooting
Gas prices continue to rise but cost saving tips are available
13-year-old Kei’lan Allen shot and killed in Tuscaloosa.
UPDATE: 3 arrested following deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa