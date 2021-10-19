Grandmother of 13-year-old killed in Tuscaloosa drive-by shooting speaks up for her grandson

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, we heard from a loved one of the teenager who was shot and killed in Tuscaloosa Friday night.

Kei’lan Allen died in his home from gunfire meant to harm someone else.

Monday afternoon, we spoke with Georgia Black. She is Allen’s grandmother. She and their family are heartbroken over his death.

She remembered him fondly as a happy, well-mannered little boy who loved to read.

Investigators say he was shot and killed inside his home on Washington Square in Tuscaloosa during a drive by when people fired several shots into the family’s home from a car. Authorities said someone else there was the intended target.

Black has tried to focus on the good things about her grandson.

“Kei’lan wasn’t a street person. He didn’t know nothing about the street. He’s going to be remembered as a good-hearted child that was very mannered, very decent, very kind, very respectful,” Black said.

Allen’s family is happy three people have been charged in connection with his fatal shooting, but their grief is just beginning.

The state has still not turned his remains over to the family and funeral arrangements are still being planned. We’ll let you know when those arrangements have been finalized.

