Noise Advisory in effect for areas surrounding Ft. McClellan Training Center from Oct. 21-23

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - On behalf of the Ft. McClellan Training Center, the City of Anniston would like to make citizens aware of a Noise Advisory that will be in effect from Oct. 21 through Oct. 23.

City officials say the Noise Advisory is due to regularly scheduled training exercises that will be conducted at the training center.

