Family of 13-year-old teen shot and killed remembering him as a loving kid with a thirst for knowledge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The family of a 13-year-old shot and killed in Tuscaloosa last week is holding onto their memories of him.

“He’s going to be remembered as a good-hearted child that has great manners, very decent and very kind,” Georgia Black, Kei’lan’s grandmother said.

Georgia Black remembering her 13-year-old grandson, Kei’lan Allen, who had a thirst for knowledge.

“He was into gaining knowledge, doing his work. He had A’s and B’s and participating in school. His teacher had said, Christina, you have a good child. You have a good child. Keep on doing what you are doing,” Black said.

We’re told Kei’lan loved having his own room because he was the oldest. It was in that room investigators say Kei’lan lost his life last week while he was on his iPAd after bullets came through the window and hit him in the head.

“It had to be his time. For the 13-years I had that baby, I showed him a lot of love. He showed me a lot of love and I know he’s with my mother,” Black said.

While it is hard not to be angry, Black says she doesn’t have it for the people who took her grandson.

“For me to be able to see that baby again and to hug him again, I’m going to have to keep hatred out of my heart for anybody…and keep loving my child the way that I did,” Black said.

Police say Kei’lan wasn’t the intended target. His grandmother has these words for that person.

“My grandson died that he lived. He has another chance to do right in life. He needs to get his act together...that child that the bullets were meant for. He has a second chance now. He better get right with God. He better get right with himself and get away from those people that he’s fooling around with because they ain’t playing and bullets don’t have no name on them,” Black said.

Black says she’s looking forward to the day where she can hug Kei’lan once again.

18-year-old James Deanthony Reed was arrested on Saturday night and charged with capital murder in the death of Allen. A second suspect, 21-year-old Julian Lamont Gordon, Jr., was taken into custody Monday afternoon. Gordon was also charged with Capital Murder. He is being held on no bond.

A third suspect was taken into custody before 6:00 Monday evening. Jaden Zaire Jenkins, 19, has been charged with Capital Murder. He is being held on no bond.

