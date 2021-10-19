Dunkin’ gets spooky sweet treats for Halloween

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With Halloween around the corner, Dunkin’ wants you to get in the spirit of Halloween in a sweet way!

The sweet-not-scary Dunkin’ Spider Donut is a yeast donut frosted with orange icing and topped with a glazed chocolate MUNCHKINS® donut hole treat. It resembles a spider, with chocolate drizzle for the spider legs and orange drizzle for the eyes.

Sweet-not-scary Dunkin' Spider Donut. (Source: Dunkin')

Dunkin’ has other items you can enjoy to get in the spirit of Halloween, like their new Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato. The creamy and chocolatey flavors of Halloween’s favorite candy, the peanut butter cup, paired with layers of bone-chillingly bold Dunkin’ espresso, make for a tasty, new brew.

