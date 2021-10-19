LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Dunkin’ gets spooky sweet treats for Halloween

Dunkin' Halloween treats.
Dunkin' Halloween treats.(Source: Dunkin')
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With Halloween around the corner, Dunkin’ wants you to get in the spirit of Halloween in a sweet way!

The sweet-not-scary Dunkin’ Spider Donut is a yeast donut frosted with orange icing and topped with a glazed chocolate MUNCHKINS® donut hole treat. It resembles a spider, with chocolate drizzle for the spider legs and orange drizzle for the eyes.

Sweet-not-scary Dunkin' Spider Donut.
Sweet-not-scary Dunkin' Spider Donut.(Source: Dunkin')

Dunkin’ has other items you can enjoy to get in the spirit of Halloween, like their new Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato. The creamy and chocolatey flavors of Halloween’s favorite candy, the peanut butter cup, paired with layers of bone-chillingly bold Dunkin’ espresso, make for a tasty, new brew.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Kei’lan Allen shot and killed in Tuscaloosa.
UPDATE: 3 arrested following deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon on Valley...
UPDATE: 18-year-old shot and killed in Fairfield
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
46-year-old Charlotte Simpson
Tuscaloosa County woman charged in death of infant grandchild
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Juan Pablo...
UPDATE: Bessemer man killed in Birmingham crash

Latest News

Spire responds to news of rising winter heating costs
Joshua Wayne Brown
Inmate escapes from Shelby County Jail
Calcean Minerals and Materials expanding in Gadsden
40 new jobs coming with Calcean Minerals and Materials expansion in Gadsden
Man dies after shooting into vehicle
Man dies after shooting into vehicle