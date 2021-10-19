LawCall
Birmingham man found shot to death in parked car

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the death of a man found dead in the driver’s seat of a parked car Monday night.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Deonta Pickett.

Police say they were alerted of gunshots coming from an apartment complex at 1305 44th St. N around 10:15 p.m.

They arrived to find the victim slumped over in the driver’s seat of a car parked in a parking space of the complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to BPD details are limited in the case. If anyone has any information, they area sked to call the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1764 or Crime stoppers at 205-254-7777.

