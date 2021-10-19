ALDOT employee killed in work incident
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after an Alabama Department of Transportation employee fell to his death Monday morning.
Around 10 a.m. 57-year-old Joseph John Bonner was working on an interstate sign on I-65 NB near Daniel Payne Drive when he fell from the elevated bucket of a work truck.
Bonner died at UAB hospital at 10:19 a.m.
The circumstances surrounding Bonner’s death are under investigation.
