LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

ALDOT employee killed in work incident

Road work sign (FILE)
Road work sign (FILE)(WVIR)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after an Alabama Department of Transportation employee fell to his death Monday morning.

Around 10 a.m. 57-year-old Joseph John Bonner was working on an interstate sign on I-65 NB near Daniel Payne Drive when he fell from the elevated bucket of a work truck.

Bonner died at UAB hospital at 10:19 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding Bonner’s death are under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Kei’lan Allen shot and killed in Tuscaloosa.
UPDATE: 3 arrested following deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
Vol fans react to chaotic ending of Saturday night’s game
SEC Commission fines University of Tennessee following game day behavior
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon on Valley...
UPDATE: 18-year-old shot and killed in Fairfield
Execution set for Alabama death row inmate Willie B. Smith III

Latest News

The Blount County Honor Flight
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Juan Pablo...
UPDATE: Bessemer man killed in Birmingham crash
The Blount County Honor Flight
Community steps up to honor Blount Co. veterans with Honor Fight
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon on Valley...
UPDATE: 18-year-old shot and killed in Fairfield