LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

75-year-old Altoona woman struck and killed on Alabama 75

(Gray)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 75-year-old Altoona woman was struck and killed Monday night.

Troopers said Violet Dean Little, 75, was killed when she was struck in the roadway on Alabama 75 near Wynnville Road, approximately two miles south of Snead.

It happened around 7:15 p.m.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

123 movies
embedgooglemap.net

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Kei’lan Allen shot and killed in Tuscaloosa.
UPDATE: 3 arrested following deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon on Valley...
UPDATE: 18-year-old shot and killed in Fairfield
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
46-year-old Charlotte Simpson
Tuscaloosa County woman charged in death of infant grandchild
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Juan Pablo...
UPDATE: Bessemer man killed in Birmingham crash

Latest News

Logan's Roadhouse teams up with Bryce Young
Alabama QB Bryce Young gets NIL deal with Logan’s Roadhouse
Real Time Crime Center in Birmingham, Ala.
Real Time Crime Center up and running at Birmingham PD
13-year-old Kei’lan Allen shot and killed in Tuscaloosa.
UPDATE: 3 arrested following deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa
Joshua Wayne Brown
Shelby County Jail inmate back in custody
Noise Advisory.
Noise Advisory in effect for areas surrounding Ft. McClellan Training Center from Oct. 21-23