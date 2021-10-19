75-year-old Altoona woman struck and killed on Alabama 75

BLOUNT Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 75-year-old Altoona woman was struck and killed Monday night.

Troopers said Violet Dean Little, 75, was killed when she was struck in the roadway on Alabama 75 near Wynnville Road, approximately two miles south of Snead.

It happened around 7:15 p.m.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

