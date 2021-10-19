40 new jobs coming with Calcean Minerals and Materials expansion in Gadsden

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Calcean Minerals and Materials, LLC is expanding their bioplastics manufacturing capacity in Gadsden. The move will add 40 new jobs.

The expansion will include an investment of $7 million in capital equipment.

Calcean located in Gadsden in 2018 and has continued to expand their operations.

“We’re pleased to have Calcean as an industrial partner, and we’re also excited that in-demand and environmentally friendly items are being produced here in Gadsden,” said Gadsden Mayor Sherman Guyton.

To assist the company with its expansion, the Gadsden City Council approved a seven-year abatement of all state and local non-educational taxes.

The new equipment will allow for a capacity increase in areas of compounding and straw manufacturing, plus the addition of new sheet extrusion and thermoforming equipment for expanded product line offerings that include plates, trays, bowls and clamshells.

Click here for Calcean employment information.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

