Vaccine death rates from CDC

By Alan Collins
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The death of Colin Powell, the first African American Secretary of State, is highlighting the death of rate of those who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19. Powell was vaccinated, but died from COVID-related illnesses.

Powell was fully vaccinated, but he was 84 years old, and according to reports, he had health problems, such as Parkinson’s and a blood cancer. Health leaders said that put him at risk.

The CDC has released information about deaths and those who are vaccinated. Unvaccinated individuals are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19. Those who used Johnson & Johnson, about 172 per 100,000 could die. Pfizer is 136 per 100,000. Moderna is the lowest number at 86 cases per 100,000.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris was sorry to see the reports of Powell’s death, but said it does show that those who are older with health conditions need to continue to take care of themselves against the COVID virus, even if they are vaccinated.

“I think this goes to show you this is a deadly disease, even if you are fully vaccinated. If you are someone at-risk because of your age or because of health problems, you need to be careful, and you need to be prudent and not expose yourself unnecessarily if you can help it,” Harris said.

Some health leaders said Powell’s death shows the need for the booster shots. So far we do not know if Powell received a booster shot or not.

