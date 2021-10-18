LawCall
UPDATE: Arrest made in deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa

By WBRC Staff and Lauren Jackson
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police say they’ve arrested a suspect after a 13-year-old was shot and killed in Tuscaloosa.

18-year-old James Deanthony Reed was arrested on Saturday night and charged with capital murder in the death of Kei’lan Allen. Authorities said Allen was in his room, playing on his iPad, with his mother down the hall, when bullets came through the window and hit him in the head. TPD said Allen died at home.

“Obviously this is a true victim,” Tuscaloosa PD Violent Crimes Unit Captain Marty Sellers said. “This is someone who did nothing to deserve being shot, not that anyone ever does, but sometimes victims contribute to their own demise, but he certainly did not do that. He was minding his own business.”

Authorities believe the suspect’s actual target was an older family member.

Reed is currently being held without bond. If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to call the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

