LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa woman dies almost 3 weeks after crash

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Tina Marie McCaa.
The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Tina Marie McCaa.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa woman has died almost three weeks after a crash.

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Tina Marie McCaa. Authorities say she died Monday as a result of the injuries she received on September 29.

The three vehicle crash happened on University Boulevard. McCaa was stopped at a red light in the eastbound lanes of University Boulevard waiting to turn left onto 24th Avenue East when she was rear-ended by the driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro.

She was thrown from her 2007 Toyota Scion xB. The impact from the rear-end collision pushed McCaa’s vehicle across the westbound lanes of oncoming traffic. The third vehicle involved, a 2007 Toyota Yaris, struck the passenger side of her car.

McCaa was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center.

Officers with TPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in motorcycle accident on I-59
Alabama defeats Mississippi State, 49-9
Alabama moves up a spot in USA TODAY Coaches poll
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
SOURCE: Tuscaloosa PD, 13-year-old boy shot and killed
UPDATE: Arrests made in deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

Latest News

Generic photo of an ambulance.
Man airlifted after falling off excavator
Vol fans react to chaotic ending of Saturday night’s game
SEC Commission fines University of Tennessee following game day behavior
SOURCE: Tuscaloosa PD, 13-year-old boy shot and killed
UPDATE: Arrests made in deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa
SOURCE: Tuscaloosa PD, 13-year-old boy shot and killed
UPDATE: Arrest made in deadly shooting of 13 year old boy in Tuscaloosa