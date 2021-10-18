Tuscaloosa woman dies almost 3 weeks after crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa woman has died almost three weeks after a crash.

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Tina Marie McCaa. Authorities say she died Monday as a result of the injuries she received on September 29.

The three vehicle crash happened on University Boulevard. McCaa was stopped at a red light in the eastbound lanes of University Boulevard waiting to turn left onto 24th Avenue East when she was rear-ended by the driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro.

She was thrown from her 2007 Toyota Scion xB. The impact from the rear-end collision pushed McCaa’s vehicle across the westbound lanes of oncoming traffic. The third vehicle involved, a 2007 Toyota Yaris, struck the passenger side of her car.

McCaa was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center.

Officers with TPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

