Shooting on Valley Rd. in Fairfield under investigation

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in Fairfield.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Valley Road.

The victim has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

