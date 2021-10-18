LawCall
Shooting on Valley Rd. in Fairfield under investigation

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon on Valley...
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon on Valley Road.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in Fairfield.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Valley Road.

The victim has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

