Shooting on Valley Rd. in Fairfield under investigation
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in Fairfield.
The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Valley Road.
The victim has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
We will update this story when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.