Opelika police searching for Walmart theft suspect

(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect involved in a Walmart theft incident.

Authorities say they began investigating a theft of property - first degree at the Pepperell Parkway Walmart on October 11.

According to police, the man entered the store wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and a gray baseball cap around 10 p.m. Police say he attempted to leave the store with a cart full of merchandise including a 43″ LG TV, a Hoverboard, a Samsung soundbar, and two Vizio soundbars.

Police say a Walmart asset protection association attempted to stop the suspect, but he resisted - causing the TV to fall of the car. The suspect left the scene with the remaining items in a red Mazda 3, Opelika police said.

(Source: Opelika Police Department)

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867). Information can be given anonymously by calling the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

