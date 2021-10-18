First Alert: Mostly sunny skies for the next few days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We begin our morning with mostly clear skies.

Taking a look at our weather headlines to kick off the workweek, we have temps near normal—with mostly sunny skies for the next few days.

Rain and some thunderstorms are likely on Thursday, with a slight chance of showers remaining for Friday morning.

And, our forecast models are showing high temperatures warming by the end of the week—going into the weekend.

Current temps this morning are below normal this morning. Average lows for this time of the year are around 54 degrees, but we are seeing low to mid 40s in most areas this morning.

AccTrack radar is showing a dry sweep for our area.

As we zoom out with a look across the southeastern United States we also see dry conditions with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

The Next 24 Hours is showing a few clouds rolling in this afternoon, and temps warming into the 70s.

Skies are expected to clear overnight tonight, with lows again dropping into the 40s by tomorrow morning.

If you’re hoping to get some things done around the house tomorrow, like cut the grass or wash your car—it looks like a perfect day for that. While the day is expected to start out very cool, temps should be warming into the upper 60s by 11am…and into the mid 70s by the afternoon under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

The Muggy Meter shows low humidity for today and tomorrow, with dewpoints climbing as we make it into Wednesday and Thursday.

That’s when we see The Next Big Thing head our way.

Thursday brings that chance of rain and thunderstorms, beginning in the early morning hours—and lasting into the afternoon. Most of the showers will likely move out of our area by Thursday night, but we have a slight chance of showers remaining for early Friday morning. Models are showing another slight chance of showers for Saturday night.

Our extended forecast shows that chance of rain, mainly for Thursday—but it also shows our temperatures warming into the upper 70s for highs by Friday going into the weekend…and lows into the upper 50s to low 60s for much of this week and into the weekend.

