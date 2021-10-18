Manufacturing Skill Standards Council adult classes offered at Gadsden State

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden State Community College’s Adult Education Services will be offering an MSSC class beginning Nov. 29 at the East Broad Campus. The class is designed to lead participants to being a certified production technician.

The Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC) is the nation’s leading industry-led training, assessment and certification organization focused on the core technical competencies needed by the nation’s frontline production and material handling workers.

Registration for the program is Nov. 8-11 and 15-18. Orientation and first day of class is Nov. 29. The training delivery is hybrid (conducted online and in-person). The 10-week boot camp style intensive training gives the student a full CPT certificate as the program addresses the core technical competencies of higher-skilled production workers in all sectors of manufacturing.

All books, materials, registration fees and certification fees are fully funded by a Gadsden State Community College Adult Education Services grant.

For more information on the MSSC boot camp, contact Christopher Hopper at chopper@gadsdenstate.edu or 256-549-8645. Please visit https://www.gadsdenstate.edu/programs-of-study/mssc.cms to complete the interest form. For more information about the variety of services provided through Gadsden State Adult Education Services, please visit www.gadsdenstate.edu/adulted.

