Man killed in early morning wreck in B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man died Saturday night after his car ran off the road in a Birmingham neighborhood.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the victim was driving along 96th Street North at West Blvd. around 3:30 a.m. when his vehicle veered off the road and ran through multiple yards. The car flipped multiple times and ejected the driver from the vehicle.

The victim has not been identified. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating this crash.

