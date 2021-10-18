Man airlifted after falling off excavator

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man has been airlifted to a hospital after he fell off an excavator in Ardmore, according to Limestone County 911 Director Brandon Wallace.

Wallace says the man was operating the excavator and fell off. At first, the man declined medical services but shortly after he began to suffer from severe head pain. Medical personnel then called a helicopter to transport him to Huntsville Hospital.

The man’s condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update it when we learn more.

