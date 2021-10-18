LawCall
‘Heinous;’ Dog tased while blinded with duct tape; owner arrested

Karl Jackson has been arrested after a confidential informant for the Humane Society captured photos and videos of him tasing his dog while it's head was covered in duct tape, tied to a door frame.(HSLA)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans man has been arrested after allegedly tasing a dog that was duct-taped and tied up.

According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, a confidential informant captured photo and video evidence of Karl Jackson pacing a rope around his dog’s neck, hanging it from a door frame so it could not move, wrapping duct tape around the dog’s mouth, muzzle, and eyes, and proceeded to taser it.

Authorities say the “especially heinous” act happened in early October in the Seventh Ward.

Jackson was arrested and cited for cruelty to animals.

Before he was arrested, Jackson gave his dog to an accomplice, officials say. The Human Society is offering a $500 reward for the surrender of the dog. Officials say the dog appears to be a Doberman pinscher or a similar breed.

“We have seen thousands of animals who have been mistreated and neglected over the course of the past 33 years, dating from the time we started this organization, but this one stands out as being especially heinous,” says Jeff Dorson, HSLA founder and Director. “We are deeply disturbed by the suspect’s methodology, planning, and the specific strategy he employed to torment and abuse his own dog. It is frightening to witness an innocent animal be blinded, immobilized, and tased,” adds Dorson.

Contact the Humane Society at 1-866-6-Humane or send an email to info@humanela.org if you any additional information.

