Gov. Ivey helps unveil new Toyota motor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey spoke was present at Toyota Motor Manufacturing on Monday as the company unveiled a new motor for the brand new Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

The new turbocharged V6 engine will be built at the plant in Huntsville and will power the new truck. The new Tundra is expected to arrive on carlots in December 2021.

The 2022 Tundra has a newly designed exterior and boasts to be the most powerful Tundra yet.

We have provided the full event coverage in the video above.

