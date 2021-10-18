LawCall
Gas prices continue to rise but cost saving tips are available

By Alan Collins
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a rough time for your wallet and it is not a good time to be a motorist as gas prices continue to go up.

The average price of gas in Alabama is $3.11 so, what can you do to save some cash at the pumps? Here are a few tips:

  • Shop around
  • Go online or use an app at Triple A or Gas Buddy to find deals in your area
  • Fill up early in the week (Prices are cheaper on Monday’s and Tuesday’s.)
  • Some gas stations near the interstate are higher than other other locations.
  • Idle your car less
  • Check tire pressure to reduce demand on the vehicle

One gas analyst said prices are expected to stay high for a while.

“At least for now these bottlenecks in supply chain are going to remain for a while, lower than supply. I don’t see any organized downturn in gas prices for quite some time. Maybe later this year. Maybe 2022 but it’s still not a guarantee,” said Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy.

Various factors are contributing to the increase of prices. COVID dropped prices and oil production due to less people driving. That has since changed but resuming production to pre-COVID levels will take time. Now there is an energy crunch in Europe and China increasing prices.

While shopping around for the best prices is the recommendation, DeHaan said some consumers refuse to change and they usually go to their regular gas station out of habit. But, if prices continue to go up that could change.

