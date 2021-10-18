LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Execution set for Alabama death row inmate Willie B. Smith III

(Source: Alabama Department of Correction)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The execution of Alabama death row inmate Willie B. Smith III has been set for 6 p.m. on October 21, 2021, at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

Smith was convicted of the 1991 kidnapping and murder of 22-year-old Sharma Ruth Johnson in Birmingham.

Prosecutors said Smith abducted Johnson at gunpoint from an ATM, stole $80 from her and shot her in a cemetery.

An appellate court ruled the state must allow Smith’s pastor in the chamber while he receives a lethal injection.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in motorcycle accident on I-59
Alabama defeats Mississippi State, 49-9
Alabama moves up a spot in USA TODAY Coaches poll
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
SOURCE: Tuscaloosa PD, 13-year-old boy shot and killed
UPDATE: Arrest made in deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

Opelika police searching for Walmart theft suspect
Group: $260,000 given for victims of Alabama plant shooting
LaGrange police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
SOURCE: Tuscaloosa PD, 13-year-old boy shot and killed
UPDATE: Arrest made in deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa