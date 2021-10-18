Execution set for Alabama death row inmate Willie B. Smith III
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The execution of Alabama death row inmate Willie B. Smith III has been set for 6 p.m. on October 21, 2021, at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.
Smith was convicted of the 1991 kidnapping and murder of 22-year-old Sharma Ruth Johnson in Birmingham.
Prosecutors said Smith abducted Johnson at gunpoint from an ATM, stole $80 from her and shot her in a cemetery.
An appellate court ruled the state must allow Smith’s pastor in the chamber while he receives a lethal injection.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.