Execution set for Alabama death row inmate Willie B. Smith III

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The execution of Alabama death row inmate Willie B. Smith III has been set for 6 p.m. on October 21, 2021, at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

Smith was convicted of the 1991 kidnapping and murder of 22-year-old Sharma Ruth Johnson in Birmingham.

Prosecutors said Smith abducted Johnson at gunpoint from an ATM, stole $80 from her and shot her in a cemetery.

An appellate court ruled the state must allow Smith’s pastor in the chamber while he receives a lethal injection.

