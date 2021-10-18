LawCall
Doctors say masks still needed this Halloween

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween is just two weeks away and officials said there are some precautions you should take this year.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Wesley Willeford said with the rate of transmission, it is possible to have a safe holiday season this year. He said as long as your trick or treating plans are outside, you’ll likely be fine.

But, CDC recommendations still call for unvaccinated children to be masked, even in their costumes and outside. Willeford said if you are planning to celebrate with other unvaccinated younger kids, it can cause spread.

But, he said masks aren’t just needed this year for the kids.

“I think that would be the safest thing to do, to have the person who is giving the candy wear a mask,” Willeford said. “If you have a lot of trick or treaters, you will be exposed to a lot of people and you never know what you might be exposed to, so that does add an extra layer of protection.”

Willeford said he is optimistic about Thanksgiving and Christmas. He says they can be safe too if more people get vaccinated, but you need to do it as soon as you can, to celebrate safely next month.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

