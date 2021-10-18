LawCall
Children’s of Alabama patient surprised with trip to Disney World

11-year-old Nolan got the surprise of a lifetime on Sunday when he was told he would be going...
11-year-old Nolan got the surprise of a lifetime on Sunday when he was told he would be going to Disney World.(Sandy Naramore)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 11-year-old boy was surprised with the trip of a lifetime on Sunday.

Magic Moments helped surprise 11-year-old Nolan with a trip to Disney World. Nolan was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus, relying on special devices to help him walk. Nolan found out about the surprise at Doodle Sorbets and Italian Ice, surrounded by students at Pizitz Middle School who had been fundraising.

Congratulations to Nolan!

