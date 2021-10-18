Charges upgraded after Prattville man arrested for pregnant wife’s shooting death

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department has upgraded an assault charge to two counts of first-degree murder after arresting a man who is accused of shooting to death his pregnant wife early Monday morning.

Police arrived on the scene in the 800 block of Sunset Court shortly after midnight on reports that someone had been shot. That’s where investigators found Hunter James Tatum, 25, and an unconscious woman who was later identified as his wife.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Baptist Medical Center South in life-threatening condition. Medical professionals delivered her baby and placed the child in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU.

Tatum was initially being held on a first-degree assault charge at the Autauga Metro Jail with a $150,000 bond. However, with the death of both the mother and child, police have upgraded Tatum’s charges to murder.

The new charges mean Tatum’s bond has been increased to $400,000.

A motive for the homicides was not immediately clear. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.