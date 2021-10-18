LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Charges upgraded after Prattville man arrested for pregnant wife’s shooting death

Two murder charges are pending against Prattville resident Hunter James Tatum, who is accused...
Two murder charges are pending against Prattville resident Hunter James Tatum, who is accused of shooting to death is pregnant wife on Oct. 18, 2021.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department has upgraded an assault charge to two counts of first-degree murder after arresting a man who is accused of shooting to death his pregnant wife early Monday morning.

Police arrived on the scene in the 800 block of Sunset Court shortly after midnight on reports that someone had been shot. That’s where investigators found Hunter James Tatum, 25, and an unconscious woman who was later identified as his wife.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Baptist Medical Center South in life-threatening condition. Medical professionals delivered her baby and placed the child in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU.

Tatum was initially being held on a first-degree assault charge at the Autauga Metro Jail with a $150,000 bond. However, with the death of both the mother and child, police have upgraded Tatum’s charges to murder.

The new charges mean Tatum’s bond has been increased to $400,000.

A motive for the homicides was not immediately clear. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old Kei’lan Allen shot and killed in Tuscaloosa.
UPDATE: 3 arrested following deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon on Valley...
UPDATE: 18-year-old shot and killed in Fairfield
Vol fans react to chaotic ending of Saturday night’s game
SEC Commission fines University of Tennessee following game day behavior
46-year-old Charlotte Simpson
Tuscaloosa County woman charged in death of infant grandchild

Latest News

Plane crash in Waller County outside Houston.
Report: 21 survive plane crash outside Houston
Helena homecoming surprise
Surprise!: A special homecoming at Helena football game
3 men arrested in Midfield homicide
Helena homecoming surprise
Helena homecoming surprise
Service to inter unclaimed veterans, spouse
Service to inter 6 unclaimed Veterans and an eligible spouse at Alabama National Cemetery