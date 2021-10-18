Bessemer man hit and killed by vehicle in Adamsville identified

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Bessemer man hit and killed by a vehicle in Adamsville has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says James Douglas Epperson, 48, was struck on October 15 in the 1000 block of Minor Parkway. Authorities say he was trying to get an item from the road that had fallen out of the bed of his pickup.

Epperson died at UAB Hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated by the Adamsville Police Department.

