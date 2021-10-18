LawCall
44-year-old woman struck and killed on Alabama 195

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HALEYVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 44-year-old Haleyville woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on October 14, 2021.

It happened at 7:45 a.m.

Troopers said Tamber Simmons, 44, was killed when she was struck in the roadway by an unknown vehicle. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The crash occurred five miles south of Haleyville on Alabama 195 approximately at the 34 mile marker.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

