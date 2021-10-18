11 year old boy surprised with trip to Disney World

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 11-year-old boy was surprised with the trip of a lifetime on Sunday.

Magic Moments helped surprise 11-year-old Nolan with a trip to Disney World. Nolan was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus, relying on special devices to help him walk. Nolan found out about the surprise at Doodle Sorbets and Italian Ice, surrounded by students at Pizitz Middle School who had been fundraising.

Congratulations to Nolan!

