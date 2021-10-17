Woman killed in motorcycle accident on I-59

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman is dead after being fatally injured in a motorcycle accident, according to reports from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)

ALEA said at approximately 10:45 a.m. Saturday, October 16, Teresa Nichols, 54, from Harrisburg, Illinois was fatally injured when the motorcycle she was a passenger on left the roadway and overturned.

The operator, Richard Cole, 57, from South Pittsburg, Tennessee was also injured and transported to a local hospital.

The crash occurred on I-59 near the 201 mile marker, approximately four miles south of Collinsville.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

