Seven injured in multi-car wreck

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department says that a multiple car crash has sent several people to the hospital, many with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that at about 8:48 p.m. on Saturday night, four vehicles crashed on Winchester Road and North Memorial Parkway.

Seven people were transported to the hospital, according to police. Three of those people were transported with life-threatening injuries. Three others are in serious but stable condition.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

