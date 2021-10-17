Gardendale woman killed in crash in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a Gardendale woman has died after a wreck in Blount County Sunday morning.

This crash happened around 6:00 A.M. on Blount County 26, nearly five miles south of Snead. Authorities say 34-year-old Angela C. Byrd was killed when the car she was driving left the roadway and struck an embankment.

ALEA is investigating the cause of this crash.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.