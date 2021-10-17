LawCall
Gardendale woman killed in crash in Blount County

Authorities say a Gardendale woman has died after a wreck in Blount County Sunday morning.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a Gardendale woman has died after a wreck in Blount County Sunday morning.

This crash happened around 6:00 A.M. on Blount County 26, nearly five miles south of Snead. Authorities say 34-year-old Angela C. Byrd was killed when the car she was driving left the roadway and struck an embankment.

ALEA is investigating the cause of this crash.

