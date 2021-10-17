FIRST ALERT: Cold morning but still a sunny Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The strong cold front which passed through our area yesterday has pushed all the way into Central Florida this morning leaving behind cool, dry conditions with only a few patches of fog around some of the larger bodies of water but with so much dry air in place as witnessed by the low dew points the fog areas will be limited.

After a chilly early morning, the sunshine and dry air will allow temperatures to rebound into the 65-70 degree range area wide. With clear skies overnight lows both tonight and Monday night will be around 40 in many locations, a little cooler in a few spots especially in Northeast Alabama.

We will see a slow return flow of moisture from the south as the high migrates east and weakens and, coupled with an approaching cold front this will set us up for returning chances for showers by the end of the week. Following the passage of the cold front sunshine looks to return by the beginning of the upcoming weekend.

Meanwhile in The Tropics, the National Hurricane Center says no tropical development is expected for the next five days. Enjoy the sweater weather this morning and the sunshine this afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.