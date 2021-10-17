LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama National Fair implements new attendance policy

Those 17 and under wanting to go to the Alabama National Fair will now need to be accompanied...
Those 17 and under wanting to go to the Alabama National Fair will now need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, according to a new policy.(WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Those 17 and under wanting to go to the Alabama National Fair will now need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, according to a new policy.

The new policy went into effect Sunday.

Fair officials said the new policy would make it a better experience for those attending.

“Our goal is to make sure the Alabama National Fair is always a fun, safe and memorable experience for all fair-goers. ,” the fair said in a Facebook post.

New Policy in Effect Today: 17 and Under Must Be Accompanied By A Parent or Legal Guardian to Enter the Alabama...

Posted by Alabama National Fair on Sunday, October 17, 2021

The policy comes after an incident at the Alabama National Fair Saturday night. According to Director of Sales and Marketing Terry Barber, the incident involved a small group of teenagers fighting. The issue was handled quickly and promptly by the Montgomery Police Department.

According to organizers, the fair experienced an ‘unprecedented attendance’ Saturday. However, the large attendance numbers resulted in longer than average lines for some guests waiting to get into the Fair and for popular attractions once inside the fair.

Fair organizers said they would issue new tickets for Sunday for anyone who purchased a ticket and ride wristband Saturday. You can go to the Arena Gate of the fair with your ticket. Those with ride wristbands will be guided to the Wade Shows Customer Relations facility on the midway to get assistance with their wristband.

Sunday is the final day of the fair. Gates are open until 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in motorcycle accident on I-59
Alabama defeats Mississippi State, 49-9
Alabama moves up a spot in USA TODAY Coaches poll
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
13-year-old Kei’lan Allen shot and killed in Tuscaloosa.
UPDATE: 2 arrested following deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

Latest News

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon on Valley...
Shooting on Valley Rd. in Fairfield under investigation
Another violent night in Birmingham as police responded to several shootings across the...
BPD kept busy overnight with several shootings
Gadsden State Community College
Manufacturing Skill Standards Council adult classes offered at Gadsden State
13-year-old Kei’lan Allen shot and killed in Tuscaloosa.
UPDATE: 2 arrested following deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa
Source: WBRC video
VIDEO: Grandmother of 13-year-old killed in Tuscaloosa speaks