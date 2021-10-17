LawCall
Alabama bounces back after loss, defeats Mississippi State 49-9

Alabama defeats Mississippi State, 49-9(Crimson Tide Photos | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Alex Jones
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKVILLE, Ms. (WBRC) - After falling Texas A&M last Saturday, the Crimson Tide made sure not to avoid an upset today, as Alabama defeated Mississippi State 49-9 in Starkville.

The Crimson Tide started the game strong. The first drive for the Bulldogs ended when quarterback Will Rogers threw an interception to cornerback Josh Jobe. On the ensuing drive, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young found wide receiver John Metchie III for a 46-yard touchdown pass.

Mississippi State would later get on the board with a field goal on their next drive, but The Tide defense would make another big play when safety Jordan Battle picked Rogers off for a second time, taking the interception in for a touchdown. Battle finished the game with two interceptions, and the Tide would use the momentum to take a 21-6 lead at halftime.

Alabama’s offense started the second half in a big way on the first play from scrimmage. Bryce Young found wideout Jameson Williams for a 75-yard touchdown, 14 seconds into the third quarter, giving Alabama a 28-6. Young would also find running back Brian Robinson and wideout Traeshon Holden for touchdowns in the second half, helping Alabama secure the win.

Bryce Young finished the game with 348 passing yards and four touchdowns, while Brian Robinson rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns, while getting 68 receiving yards and one touchdown. Linebacker Will Anderson finished the game with four sacks, becoming the first Alabama player with four sacks in a game since Derrick Thomas in 1988.

Alabama goes back to Bryant-Denny Stadium next week to play against the Tennessee. The game will kickoff at 6:00 P.M.

