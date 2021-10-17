1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was injured in a police-involved shooting Sunday afternoon.

Montgomery Police Cpl. Tyneshia James said around noon, police and fire medics responded to the 400 block of Glade Park Drive regarding a domestic disturbance.

According to James, an officer-involved shooting occurred. An adult male suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

James said the State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the case.

