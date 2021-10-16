LawCall
Advertisement

Overturned 18-wheeler carrying paint and ink causes leakage

Overturned vehicle
Overturned vehicle(Reggie Kyle WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Jackie V. Hicks with Birmingham Fie and Rescue, they are on the scene of an over turned 18-wheeler.

The incident happened at I-20 West and 1st Exit West.

The 18-wheeler was carrying paint and printer ink that ended up leaking. The amount of leakage is unknown at this time but the leakage is being contained.

The driver has minor injuries and is being treated at the scene.

Overturned 18-wheeler
Overturned 18-wheeler(Reggie Kyle WBRC)
Overturned 18-wheeler
Overturned 18-wheeler(Reggie Kyle WBRC)

