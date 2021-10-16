Highway 79 closed north of Pinson after crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Jefferson County say Alabama Highway 79 is closed in both directions in the northern part of the county after a head on collision.

The crash happened in the 9200 block of Highway 79. That’s north of Pinson but before the Blount County line.

No other details are available about the crash, including how long the road will be closed.

