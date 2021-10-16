FIRST ALERT: Morning rain followed by breezy, cooler conditions for the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A strong cold front began pushing through the region shortly after midnight helping produce a few areas of rain with some scattered thunderstorms. In the wake of the front we are already experiencing some gusty northwesterly winds ushering in much cooler and drier air.

This will bring a major weather pattern change as we experience the coolest and driest air of the season with sustained winds of 10-15 mph and wind gusts up to 30-mph. The drier air mass may include dew points dropping below 40-degrees by this afternoon with clearing skies and temperatures possibly dropping below 40 in North Alabama.

This cool, dry air mass will likely remain in place at least through the middle of next week. The next area of low pressure and associated front will move into The Southeast by the end of next week and ahead of this front rain chances will return but even these rain chances appear to be limited at least through Thursday.

Meanwhile in The Atlantic there are no Tropical Cyclones at this time and none are expected to develop through the weekend.

