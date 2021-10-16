BPD kept busy overnight with several shootings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was another violent night in Birmingham as police responded to several shootings across the city.

Deputy Chief Ron Sellers said there are three important incidents they were looking at last night. One incident involved two men who’d been drinking and got into a heated discussion. Chief Sellers said the argument turned physical when one of the men hit the other with an alcohol bottle. The other man responded by pulling out a gun and shooting the man. He’s now in custody.

Another shooting happened at a convenience store over how long it was taking someone to check out. Chief Sellers said two people pulled out guns and shot at each other. BPD was already in the area at the time of that altercation and got them medical attention quickly. Their injuries were non-life threatening. Chief Sellers said the primary aggressor is in custody.

The third shooting happened outside a club called the G Spot on Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. Chief Sellers said an argument started inside the club and spilled out into the streets where a man was shot, but he wasn’t seriously hurt.

Neighbors said they’re tired of the violence in the city and Chief Sellers said people need to learn to settle their differences non-violently.

“I just don’t like a whole lot of shooting myself because I’ll tell anybody…you know…them bullets don’t know where they going,” said Birmingham resident, Cleveland Turner.

“And learn that pulling out a gun is never, ever going to resolve anything. It has two sad endings for the family of the person who pulled the trigger and for the family that the person that got shot so we always want to encourage amicable solutions,” Deputy Chief Sellers said.

Chief Sellers said the department also tries to be reflective when it comes to violence within the city looking for opportunities where they could have intervened better or faster.

He said BPD is also working closely with city leaders to shut down venues where violence happens frequently.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.