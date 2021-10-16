LawCall
Auburn gets win against No. 17 Arkansas 38-23

Auburn receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) scores a touchdown against Arkansas during the first...
Auburn receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) scores a touchdown against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Liz Newton
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers took down the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday.

Bo Nix and the Tigers offense finished the day with 427 total yards. Nix completed with 292 passing yards, 42 rushing yards, three touchdowns and was intercepted once.

This is Auburn’s sixth straight win against the Razorbacks.

The Tigers wasted no time getting the first score of the day. Nix finds wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson open for the 39-yard touchdown in the first drive of the game.

Arkansas gets on the board with a 44-yard field goal from Cam Little.

Auburn leads Arkansas 7-3 going into the second quarter.

The Tigers extend their lead with just under 10 minutes to go until halftime. Nix hands it off to Tank Bisgby who gets it in the endzone for the score.

With 18 seconds left in the second quarter, Arkansas answers. Quarterback KJ Jefferson fires to wide receiver Treylon Burks in the endzone for the 11-yard touchdown.

Auburn had the lead 14-10 heading into halftime.

However, the Razorbacks take the lead. In the first drive of the second half, Jefferson finds Burks in the endzone for the 30-yard touchdown.

But Auburn regains the lead. Edge Derick Hall sacks Jefferson and forces a fumble. Defensive line Marcus Harris recovers the ball in the endzone for the Tigers score.

The Tigers extend their lead with 4:16 left in the third quarter. Nix connects with wide receiver Demetris Robertson for the 71-yard touchdown.

At the end of the third quarter, the Razorbacks answer. Johnson takes the ball 10-yards for the score. Arkansas attempts the two-point conversion, but misses.

Auburn had the lead 28-23 at the end of the third quarter.

With 10:35 left to play, Anders Carlson makes a 29-yard field goal to extend the Tigers’ lead over the Razorbacks.

With 2:30 left in the game, the Tigers make it a two score game. Nix keeps the ball and takes it 23-yards for the Auburn score.

The Tigers secured their win against the Razorbacks 38-23.

The Tigers are now 5-2 in the season and 2-1 in conference play. They will have a bye week next week before facing the Ole Miss Rebels on the Plains.

