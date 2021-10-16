2 little girls with big hearts raise money for Calera teachers fighting breast cancer

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Third grader Maggie Marling and fourth grader Jamison Garzarek hosted a lemonade stand Friday night at the Calera football game in order to raise money for two elementary school teachers who are fighting breast cancer.

Both girls said they just wanted to do whatever they could to help.

“We just wanted to help them out so they could fight cancer and win.”

“I just thought it was amazing to help them out because of what they’re going through.”

The girls also held a lemonade stand in June 2021 after a crash in Greenville that killed ten people, including eight children from the Tallapoosa County girls ranch.

Maggie and Jamison raised $7,000 to send to the ranch.

