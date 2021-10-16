LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

2 little girls with big hearts raise money for Calera teachers fighting breast cancer

By Brian Pope
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Third grader Maggie Marling and fourth grader Jamison Garzarek hosted a lemonade stand Friday night at the Calera football game in order to raise money for two elementary school teachers who are fighting breast cancer.

Both girls said they just wanted to do whatever they could to help.

“We just wanted to help them out so they could fight cancer and win.”

“I just thought it was amazing to help them out because of what they’re going through.”

The girls also held a lemonade stand in June 2021 after a crash in Greenville that killed ten people, including eight children from the Tallapoosa County girls ranch.

Maggie and Jamison raised $7,000 to send to the ranch.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PETER WREN
Birmingham pastor indicted on sex abuse charges
Jack Lombardo
UPDATE: Missing UA student found safe in Mississippi
The B.1.630 variant was first detected in the United States earlier in March of 2021. It does...
New COVID-19 variant in Louisiana detected by LSU Health Shreveport
11-year-old Emrhye Prude and 8-year-old Serris Prude
Arrest made in 2020 hit-and-run crash that killed 2 children in Hoover
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream coming to Walmart soon

Latest News

2 Calera students host lemonade stand to raise money for teachers fighting breast cancer
2 Calera students host lemonade stand to raise money for teachers fighting breast cancer
Highway 79 closed north of Pinson after crash
17-year-old boy shot in Birmingham
SOURCE: Tuscaloosa PD, 13-year-old boy shot and killed
‘When it’s a kid it takes it to another level’: 13-year-old boy shot and killed in Tuscaloosa