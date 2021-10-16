LawCall
17-year-old boy shot in Birmingham

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police officers confirmed a 17-year-old boy was shot Friday night during what is believed to be a domestic dispute.

It happened at approximately 8:20 p.m. East Precinct officers were called out to the 3900 block of 44th Street North on report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel took the teenagers to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no one in custody.

