Woman rescued from ravine in Adamsville

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 64-year-old woman was rescued by Adamsville firefighters Friday after she fell about 20 feet down a 40 foot ravine on her personal property.

Firefighters said someone with the woman was able to call for help.

It took Adamsville Fire about 25 minutes to get her up the ravine. They had to use a rope to pull her up.

Adamsville Fire Chief Scott Harbison said she was stable when she came up.

