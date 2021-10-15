LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Street closure to temporarily block access to downtown Birmingham Parking Deck

(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Parking Authority announced a temporary parking deck closure. 20th Street will be closed starting Friday, October 15, 2021. The closure will remain in effect for approximately 60 days.

Construction in the area will block access to the Parking Deck 3 entrance on 20th Street. Drivers should plan for possible traffic delays. Drivers will need to enter and exit on 4th Ave North.

For more information about the Birmingham Parking Authority check out www.bhamparking.com. Want details about the project? Visit revbirmingham.org/20thstreet. You can also sign up for weekly updates at that site.

Temporary deck closure
Temporary deck closure(Bham Parking)

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PETER WREN
Birmingham pastor indicted on sex abuse charges
Jack Lombardo
UPDATE: Missing UA student found safe in Mississippi
The B.1.630 variant was first detected in the United States earlier in March of 2021. It does...
New COVID-19 variant in Louisiana detected by LSU Health Shreveport
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream coming to Walmart soon
11-year-old Emrhye Prude and 8-year-old Serris Prude
Arrest made in 2020 hit-and-run crash that killed 2 children in Hoover

Latest News

Berry Middle School
Locker fire at Berry Middle School under investigation
Hendrick Subaru to donate $100 for each pet adopted from GBHS through October
WW II Veteran George Mills
WWII hero gets ride around Talladega Superspeedway
Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd shooting
Several shootings in only a few hours; Birmingham PD investigates a violent Friday morning