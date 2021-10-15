Street closure to temporarily block access to downtown Birmingham Parking Deck

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Parking Authority announced a temporary parking deck closure. 20th Street will be closed starting Friday, October 15, 2021. The closure will remain in effect for approximately 60 days.

Construction in the area will block access to the Parking Deck 3 entrance on 20th Street. Drivers should plan for possible traffic delays. Drivers will need to enter and exit on 4th Ave North.

For more information about the Birmingham Parking Authority check out www.bhamparking.com. Want details about the project? Visit revbirmingham.org/20thstreet. You can also sign up for weekly updates at that site.

Temporary deck closure (Bham Parking)

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.