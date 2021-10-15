LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Stepmother arrested in connection with three-year-old’s death

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Police have arrested a woman in connection to the death of her three-year-old stepdaughter.

Police say 30-year-old Haley Metz was arrested on October 15th. Metz was charged with aggravated child abuse.

The child’s father, 23-year-old Nikolas Dimaso, was arrested and charged with capital murder on October 4th.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PETER WREN
Birmingham pastor indicted on sex abuse charges
Jack Lombardo
UPDATE: Missing UA student found safe in Mississippi
The B.1.630 variant was first detected in the United States earlier in March of 2021. It does...
New COVID-19 variant in Louisiana detected by LSU Health Shreveport
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream coming to Walmart soon
11-year-old Emrhye Prude and 8-year-old Serris Prude
Arrest made in 2020 hit-and-run crash that killed 2 children in Hoover

Latest News

Locker fire under investigation
Locker fire at Berry Middle School under investigation
Stepmother charged in death of three-year-old
Stepmother charged in death of three-year-old
Authorities seeking information in death of Gadsden teenager
Authorities seeking information in death of Gadsden teenager
Adamsville Fire rescues woman in ravine
Woman rescued from ravine in Adamsville