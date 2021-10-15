Stepmother arrested in connection with three-year-old’s death
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Police have arrested a woman in connection to the death of her three-year-old stepdaughter.
Police say 30-year-old Haley Metz was arrested on October 15th. Metz was charged with aggravated child abuse.
The child’s father, 23-year-old Nikolas Dimaso, was arrested and charged with capital murder on October 4th.
Police are still investigating this incident.
