Several shootings in only a few hours; Birmingham PD investigates a violent Friday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The glow of police lights splashed across the city last night as gunshots rang out on one block after another.

Birmingham Police rushed to back to back crime scenes to investigate a startling amount of gun violence in the span of a few hours. At least 4 separate shooting scenes were taped off between 3:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.

BPD responded to a scene outside a club called the G Spot on Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. around 3 a.m. Police say a man was shot outside of the club and ran inside for help.

Two blocks away, on 38th St., police responded to another shooting scene. Dozens of shell casings littered the area and the windows of a car had been shot.

Police believe a shootout took place, but say witnesses are not providing any information to investigators.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

The night continued around 5:00 a.m. when Birmingham police responded to a shooting scene on 15th Court N and 3rd St N in the Enon Ridge Community. Police believe there were at least 2 victims. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not clear at this time.

Finally between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. police responded to a shooting at a Chevron on 6th Ave SW. Police say two people were injured but the injuries were not life threatening.

Police have not said whether any suspects are in custody.

No deaths have been reported as a result of these shootings.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

