Russellville Police searching for missing woman

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Russellville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman Friday afternoon.

Russellville Police say 28-year-old Kayla Leigh Ergle was last seen on Oct. 10 in the Phil Campbell area. Ergle is described as a white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ergle has blonde hair, blue eyes and is 5′2, 130 pounds.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Kayla Leigh Ergle, please contact the Russellville Police Department at (256) 332-2230 or call 911.

