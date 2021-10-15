LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Russellville Police searching for missing woman

Kayla Leigh Ergle
Kayla Leigh Ergle(Russellville Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Russellville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman Friday afternoon.

Russellville Police say 28-year-old Kayla Leigh Ergle was last seen on Oct. 10 in the Phil Campbell area. Ergle is described as a white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ergle has blonde hair, blue eyes and is 5′2, 130 pounds.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Kayla Leigh Ergle, please contact the Russellville Police Department at (256) 332-2230 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PETER WREN
Birmingham pastor indicted on sex abuse charges
Jack Lombardo
UPDATE: Missing UA student found safe in Mississippi
The B.1.630 variant was first detected in the United States earlier in March of 2021. It does...
New COVID-19 variant in Louisiana detected by LSU Health Shreveport
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream coming to Walmart soon
11-year-old Emrhye Prude and 8-year-old Serris Prude
Arrest made in 2020 hit-and-run crash that killed 2 children in Hoover

Latest News

Tyler Busby
COLD CASE: Birmingham Police need help finding man’s killer
Gardendale neighbors say they're tired of CSX promises to fix this blocked train crossing.
Gardendale neighbors tired of promises to fix blocked train crossing
The Toledo Zoo announced its two new Snow leopard cubs were introduced to their outdoor habitat...
Vote to name the Toledo Zoo’s new snow leopard cubs
Shelby County Sheriff's Office is hiring
Man dies in Shelby County Jail