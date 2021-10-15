More than 15,000 Alabamians have died from COVID

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama has surpassed yet another grim milestone in this pandemic with more than 15,000 COVID deaths.

As of 10 o’clock Thursday morning, 15,101 Alabamians have died from COVID-19.

State Health Officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, Dr. Scott Harris, said he’s from Talladega and that’s the population of his hometown.

He said that’s like trying to imagine the entire city vanishing from the face of the earth.

Dr. Harris said we’re seeing a decline in the number of new cases of COVID and hospitalizations are down, but we continue to see deaths at a high rate in Alabama.

He said deaths are the last number to improve because once hospitals are filled up, you have a lot of people who linger there and sadly, some don’t make it.

Dr. Harris anticipates that we will see more deaths in the coming days before that number starts to level off.

“The real tragedy is that almost all of these deaths are preventable. They’re virtually all happening in people who are unvaccinated. The COVID vaccines protect against serious illness and death. If these people were vaccinated, this wouldn’t be happening. We have a way out. I mean…we can all stop living with it and talking about it if people would just get vaccinated, then we can put it behind us,” Dr. Harris said.

Dr. Harris said last year when we were seeing high rates of death, all health experts could tell people was to stay away from each other and wear a mask.

Those things do help, but he said now we have a vaccine that’s safe, effective, and free and that could keep more people alive.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.