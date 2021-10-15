More Americans are quitting their jobs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs.

4.3 million people left their jobs in August, according to a report from the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

That’s just shy of 3% of the workforce.

Kati Bullock was a banker at a local bank before the pandemic hit.

But she ended up having to spend time away from work to stay at home with her young son because schools were shut down.

The stress of the pandemic, and trying to juggle work and home responsibilities, started taking its toll.

Bullock said she is truly a people person, so the idea of working from home never really crossed her mind until she found herself doing it more often.

She started seeing a bunch of new job postings where people could work from home full time.

That’s when she sat down with her husband to discuss the possibility of her leaving her job to work remotely.

He agreed it was the best solution for their family, so she applied for an underwriter position at the bank and got it.

She said her new position creates a better work-life balance for her and her family.

“Now that I work from home permanent, I don’t think that I could ever go back. It’s awesome because I can come to work, I’m not rushed in traffic, I’m not rushed getting ready, all I have to do is get my son to school. As long as I get my hours every week, I’m not missing baseball games, I’m not missing practices, like…I’m there for everything. And so, 100% work-life balance is the reason why I took a shot in the dark, and luckily it all worked out,” Bullock said.

Bullock said her stress level has also gone down since she left her banker job and started working from home.

Most people surveyed who left their jobs were in food services, wholesale trade, education, and state and local government.

A report finds that there were more than 10 million job openings at the end of the August.

