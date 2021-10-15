LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man dies in Shelby County Jail

Shelby County Sheriff's Office is hiring
Shelby County Sheriff's Office is hiring
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a man died in jail early Friday morning.

Deputies said at approximately 3:30 a.m., during a safety and security check by jail deputies, Gavin Edward Breazeale was found in cardiac distress. Shelby County jail deputies and medical staff immediately began providing emergency medical care. Southeast Shelby Rescue responded to assist, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Sheriff John Samaniego has requested the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

Deputies said 37-year-old Breazeale was taken into custody after being sentenced in court on charges of Driving under the Influence and Assault 1st on October 12, 2021.

Sheriff Samaniego said, “We express our sincere condolences to Mr. Breazeale’s family during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PETER WREN
Birmingham pastor indicted on sex abuse charges
Jack Lombardo
UPDATE: Missing UA student found safe in Mississippi
The B.1.630 variant was first detected in the United States earlier in March of 2021. It does...
New COVID-19 variant in Louisiana detected by LSU Health Shreveport
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream coming to Walmart soon
11-year-old Emrhye Prude and 8-year-old Serris Prude
Arrest made in 2020 hit-and-run crash that killed 2 children in Hoover

Latest News

Tyler Busby
COLD CASE: Birmingham Police need help finding man’s killer
Gardendale neighbors say they're tired of CSX promises to fix this blocked train crossing.
Gardendale neighbors tired of promises to fix blocked train crossing
The Toledo Zoo announced its two new Snow leopard cubs were introduced to their outdoor habitat...
Vote to name the Toledo Zoo’s new snow leopard cubs
SOURCE: International Motorsports Hall of Fame, Car show
International Motorsports Hall of Fame car show